Northwestern's defense struggled across the board last season, much like they did the year before. The Wildcats couldn't stop the run (they ranked 110th in the nation), couldn't create turnovers (118th) and fell victim to big plays.

Those are just a few of the reasons why defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil is no longer employed in Evanston.

But another area where the Wildcats were woefully deficient was pressuring the quarterback. Northwestern generated 18 sacks last season, just 1.5 per game. That placed them last in the Big Ten and in a four-way tie for 114th in the country. They had just 19 the year before, when the defense also had problems stopping anyone.

But sacks only tell part of the story. Even if a defense can't get the quarterback on the ground, a hurry can force an incompletion or, ideally, a turnover. The problem is, Northwestern was woefully deficient in that area, as well.

The Wildcats were credited with just 12 QBHs in 2022. Quarterback hurries aren't tracked nationally or conference-wide, but that's less than half of their total from the year before.

So not only did pass rushers not get home, the Wildcats were rarely even close to getting to the quarterback before he delivered the ball. They didn't flush the passer from the pocket or impact his rhythm.

Now you can understand why the Wildcats intercepted just six passes all year.

So new defensive coordinator David Braun -- who's doubling as the program's interim head coach this fall, as you may have heard -- will have his hands full trying to transform the pass rush.

The good news is that Northwestern added some talent that may help. The bad news is that they probably lost a little more.