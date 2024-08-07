The eighth of 10 questions that we're asking that will determine Northwestern's season.

Northwestern hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Austin Carr in 2016. Can 2024 be the season when a Wildcat pass catcher breaks back into the elite ranks of the NCAA?

There are a lot of new pieces in Northwestern's offense. A new quarterback in Jack Lausch or, more likely, grad transfer Mike Wright. A new offensive coordinator in Zach Lujan. A few new faces on the starting offensive line.

But two constants return at wide receiver with Bryce Kirtz and AJ Henning. Together, the two combined for 94 catches last season.

Kirtz excelled as a dependable route runner in 2023 and was able to showcase his skills for the first time at Northwestern. His early career was mired in injuries, with three surgeries in four years, but he ascended as a senior.

Kirtz finished second on the team in receptions (49), receiving yards (701) and receiving touchdowns (5). His dominant 215-yard performance in the Cats' overtime win over Minnesota was more yards than he'd had in a season before 2023. He'll be a critical piece for whoever is throwing the football for the Wildcats.

Henning was also excellent in his role, working off of Kirtz and lead receiver Cam Johnson. He picked up 418 yards in support and was a favorite of quarterback Ben Bryant with four touchdowns through the air, including the score to send the game to overtime against the Gophers, and a beautiful catch to spark the rout at Wisconsin.

The Wildcats knew Henning had elite speed when he transferred from Michigan, but it was unclear how much of a role he could play in a traditional offense, as he was primarily relegated to return teams in Ann Arbor. While his production was behind Kirtz's and Johnson's, was exceptional out of the slot and projects to have even more work out wide in 2024.

Johnson is gone now, out of eligibility and trying to crack the pro ranks. While there are a few other players on the roster who will step up this season, it's on Kirtz and Henning to lead this receiving corps.

So will 2024 be the season that Northwestern's receivers get back to an elite level? We don't think so. The main reason is that Kirtz and Henning will both grab their share of passes this year, making the likelihood of either one of them cracking the millennium mark much less likely.