EVANSTON-While the quarterback battle rages on, Northwestern's offensive line is undergoing a similar process.

Head coach David Braun said on Aug. 12 that he's working towards finding their starting five. Offensive lineman Josh Thompson confirmed they're still a work in progress on Aug. 20.

"It's still in conversation a little bit," he said. "But we're definitely getting down to it. At the end of the day, I've said it before, the room coaches each other. Expectations are on the position and we are going to have full faith in whoever steps in to be ready."

Thompson, a redshirt junior from Fenton (Mich.), has prioritized gaining quickness for the new regime of offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle (universally referred to around the team as OB) and offensive coordinator Zach Lujan. They want to get out and go, and Thompson, who is down 14 pounds since last season and now tips the scales at 301, has trained accordingly.

"The regimen this offseason was very specified on getting quicker, getting leaner, getting stronger and more and a lot of that has to do with the new offense," he said. "I talked to OB going into the season and he said one of my best abilities is availability.

"So be ready for guard, be ready for tackle, train for every instance that I can, and be ready. I was working both as much as possible and trying to be ready for whatever we had to do."

Thompson broke into the lineup last season when the coaches inserted him at right tackle for Zachary Franks in Week 2 against UTEP. He never looked back, starting the next 11 games.

Though he thrived at tackle, Thompson confirmed the likelihood that he'll be moving back into his recruited position of guard this year.

"As of right now, it looks like guard will be my final resting spot," he said. "But it's one of those things where the season will take place, we'll see how guys do, and if I have to move around, then it is what it is."

Former offensive line coach Kurt Anderson was beloved by the offensive line room and concerns of transfers abounded after he parted ways with the program in January. Starting guard Josh Priebe transferred to Michigan as a graduate in December, but otherwise the room has held together as "OB" has taken the reins.

Thompson raved about the culture his new coach has worked to maintain and build on in his tenure so far.

"He's an incredible guy," Thompson said of the coaching veteran of 30+ years. "I'm really excited that he's here and he's done an excellent job thus far. Very personable guy, engaged and passionate about what he does. You can't ask for much more than that."