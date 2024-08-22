Thompson moves back to guard in new-look offensive line
EVANSTON-While the quarterback battle rages on, Northwestern's offensive line is undergoing a similar process.
Head coach David Braun said on Aug. 12 that he's working towards finding their starting five. Offensive lineman Josh Thompson confirmed they're still a work in progress on Aug. 20.
"It's still in conversation a little bit," he said. "But we're definitely getting down to it. At the end of the day, I've said it before, the room coaches each other. Expectations are on the position and we are going to have full faith in whoever steps in to be ready."
Thompson, a redshirt junior from Fenton (Mich.), has prioritized gaining quickness for the new regime of offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle (universally referred to around the team as OB) and offensive coordinator Zach Lujan. They want to get out and go, and Thompson, who is down 14 pounds since last season and now tips the scales at 301, has trained accordingly.
"The regimen this offseason was very specified on getting quicker, getting leaner, getting stronger and more and a lot of that has to do with the new offense," he said. "I talked to OB going into the season and he said one of my best abilities is availability.
"So be ready for guard, be ready for tackle, train for every instance that I can, and be ready. I was working both as much as possible and trying to be ready for whatever we had to do."
Thompson broke into the lineup last season when the coaches inserted him at right tackle for Zachary Franks in Week 2 against UTEP. He never looked back, starting the next 11 games.
Though he thrived at tackle, Thompson confirmed the likelihood that he'll be moving back into his recruited position of guard this year.
"As of right now, it looks like guard will be my final resting spot," he said. "But it's one of those things where the season will take place, we'll see how guys do, and if I have to move around, then it is what it is."
Former offensive line coach Kurt Anderson was beloved by the offensive line room and concerns of transfers abounded after he parted ways with the program in January. Starting guard Josh Priebe transferred to Michigan as a graduate in December, but otherwise the room has held together as "OB" has taken the reins.
Thompson raved about the culture his new coach has worked to maintain and build on in his tenure so far.
"He's an incredible guy," Thompson said of the coaching veteran of 30+ years. "I'm really excited that he's here and he's done an excellent job thus far. Very personable guy, engaged and passionate about what he does. You can't ask for much more than that."
O'Boyle hasn't been idle since taking the job, utilizing the portal to add to the room that Anderson built. He's recruited center Jack Bailey, who played for O'Boyle's at both Kent State and Colorado; Matt Keeler, a tackle from Texas Tech; and Cooper Lovelace, a tackle from USC.
Bailey will likely play center for the Wildcats, and Thompson's slide back to right guard has opened up the right tackle spot for either Lovelace or Keeler. Jordan Knox will probably man the other guard spot next to mainstay left tackle Caleb Tiernnan.
Thompson made it clear that while the bar of competition has been set high, it's been the more the merrier in the position group.
"We've meshed really well from Day One," he said. "Just like every year, a new year on the line will be a new unit in its entirety. So we get out, go fishing, get food. We're hanging out a lot outside the building to really grow that bond and get that cohesion."
One of O'Boyle's key messages in camp has been to play 'fast and free', echoing the ethos that unlocked Northwestern's defense last season under Braun, who dropped the defensive coordinator role to assume the head coaching job.
"Run off the ball, be aggressive, be physical," said Thompson. "Have that old-school chip on your shoulder, get downhill. It's one of those cool mentalities to have when you're going full speed and hit someone and get to run them off the ball.
"Obviously we still work our footwork and hands ,and the technique is very, very important, but that mentality of fast, free, physical...not just with OB, but from our entire offense. That's been a huge focal point and I think we're embracing it."
That mentality is set to carry over no matter if it's Mike Wright or Jack Lausch that Thompson is blocking for in the season opener against Miami (Ohio).
"They're both phenomenal players," he said. "Our job is to give both of them the best look they can possibly have. Whoever is back there, we have to protect, we have to block our ass off...
"They're both awesome guys, we're rooting for them. Those are our brothers and I'm excited for what they're going to show."