@WildcatReport

Big Ten West play begins on Saturday for Northwestern as Minnesota rows its boat into Evanston for a game under the lights at Ryan Field.

Like Northwestern, the Golden Gophers went down to North Carolina and got humbled by a ranked ACC program last weekend. Minnesota (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) got drilled, 31-13, by No. 17 North Carolina, while the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) took a 38-14 beating just a few miles up the road at No. 18 Duke.

What can we expect from the Gophers in head coach PJ Fleck's seventh year at the helm? We asked GophersNation.com beat writer Dylan Callaghan-Coley some questions to find out.

