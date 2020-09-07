WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Fitz is Northwestern's top middle linebacker

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

This race had all the drama of the last fight in a Rocky sequel.

Just about everyone knew how the vote for best Northwestern middle linebacker over the last 25 years was going to end up: Pat Fitzgerald was going to win. The only question was by how much.

In somewhat of a surprise, Fitz didn't get the largest percentage of votes in this ongoing Best in 25 Years Series that has now crowned 10 players as tops at their position. His 80.0% is second to D'Wayne Bates, who took 85.7% of the votes for best wide receiver.

But Fitzgerald also was in the toughest position group we've seen so far, a Fab Five of standout 'backers. Anthony Walker Jr., a starting linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, was the runner-up with 12.0%. Barry Gardner, who played eight seasons in the NFL, took home 4.0%; Tim McGarigle, the NCAA's all-time tackles leader, got 2.7%; while Paddy Fisher, who still has one year of eligibility left, had 1.3%.

There was never a doubt, however, that Fitzgerald would be No.1. He is the most decorated player in Northwestern history -- and we're not even counting his work as the winningest coach in school history, either.

Look what Fitzgerald did in 1995-96. He spearheaded a defense that won back-to-back Big Ten championships. He was a two-time consensus All-America, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten pick, and the first player in history to win two Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards as the best defensive player in the country.

In 2008, he became the 15th Wildcat in history to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.