David Braun has enough challenges to overcome in Northwestern's present that it can be hard to keep an eye on its future. But that's a necessity in the life of a head coach.

Even as he scrambles to set his coaching staff and prepare to play Rutgers in a little more than a month, Braun is starting the Herculean task of bringing in the next generation of Wildcats. He inherited a class from head coach Pat Fitzgerald that has hit dire straits since his firing on July 10.

"It's an incredible challenge right now, just from the standpoint of all the moving pieces," Braun said about retaining commits and trying to recruit new players at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

The Wildcats stood at 13th in the Big Ten and 47th nationally after landing their last commitment, running back Dashun Reeder, on June 27. Since then, they've had four decommitments and dropped to last place in the conference and 75th in the nation.

Northwestern was narrowly ahead of Indiana at the start of July. Now, after losing offensive linemen Payton Stewart and Julius Tate, wide receiver Brett Eskildsen and defensive tackle Dillan Johnson, they find themselves 25 spots behind their Big Ten rivals.

What makes rebuilding the class difficult is that Braun and his staff are fighting for recruits with one arm tied behind their backs.

Braun is in place until the end of the season, but he and the rest of the coaches aren't sure if they'll be retained beyond that. So they can't sell players on a coach or a system. Then there's the hazing scandal and at least half a dozen lawsuits related to it that have been filed so far. Oh, and the director of player personnel, Jonny Kovach, just left to take a job with the Houston Texans.

How does Braun plan to staunch the bleeding and stem the tide of talent out of his program? By trusting the talent that is still there. Fitzgerald always called his players his best recruiters. Braun seems to feel the same way.

"The best thing that we can do is focus on the people that are currently in our facility and find a way to go win a bunch of football games," Braun said. "[We want to do that and] ensure that our players know that if a recruit walked in that they'd say, 'Hey, Joe Smith or whoever, I'm telling you that this place is special. You're going to get one of the best educations you can find, you're going to be playing Big Ten football and you know what? We've been through a lot but there's something special brewing here.'"