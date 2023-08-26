Last in a series 10 questions we are asking that will determine Northwestern's 2023 season.

There’s no team in America looking forward to the start of the season more than Northwestern. After a summer of scandal, lawsuits and the firing of iconic head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats will be ready to kickoff next Sunday at Rutgers and finally get back to football.

The good news is that the Wildcats should be better than they were last season in all three phases. They will almost undoubtedly snap their current 11-game losing streak and win more games than they did last season.

The bad news, however, is that it won’t be enough to get the Cats out of the basement of the Big Ten West for a third straight season.

Offensively, some key transfer portal additions will improve the worst-scoring offense in the Power Five.

Former Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant gives the Wildcats a steady veteran with more than 6,000 yards and 37 touchdowns passing to his credit. His presence alone, should he win the quarterback battle, should help the Wildcats hang onto the football. Turnovers were one of their biggest problems last season, when they had the worst margin in FBS football.

Northwestern also brought in two transfers to help in the passing game: possession receiver Cam Johnson, who has more than 1,300 yards receiving in his career at Vanderbilt and Arizona State, and AJ Henning, a burner from Michigan who will give the Wildcats a home-run threat they rarely have as both a receiver and a kick returner.

If Cam Porter can regain his 2020 form and give the Wildcats a ground game, they may have a semblance of a functional offense. And, hey, let’s be real: when you score 13.8 points per game, there’s really no place to go but up.

Defensively, the positive projection is more about X's and O's than Jimmy's and Joe's. New interim head coach David Braun will retain the defensive coordinator duties he was hired for last January. He promises a mix of the system that backed two FCS national title-winning squads at North Dakota State, as well as some of what Mike Hankwitz ran during his ultra-successful run as Northwestern’s defensive boss from 2008-20.

The Wildcats look pretty good in the back half, where they have a lot of experienced veterans coming back at linebacker (Bryce Gallagher, Xander Mueller and Greyson Metz) and safety (Coco Azema). They bolstered the defensive line with a pair of transfer tackles and pass-rushing specialist Richie Hagarty, a transfer from Southern Illinois.