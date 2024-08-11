@WildcatReport

There were a lot of reasons why Northwestern won seven more games than they did in 2022.

They had a veteran quarterback at the helm who made smart decisions with the football. Their defense, under a new coordinator, returned to their fundamental roots and allowed six fewer points per game. Their offense, with several new pieces, scored nine more points per outing.

It was a total team effort that enabled the Wildcats to go from 1-11 in 2022 to 8-5 with a bowl win last season. The fact that it all happened after the shocking firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald less than two months before the season made it the feel-good story of the year in college football and earned first-year head man David Braun the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

You can crunch the numbers multiple ways to explain the Wildcats’ turnaround. But the single biggest factor, without a doubt, was turnover margin.

Northwestern took care of the football and took it away better than just about any team in the country last season. Their turnover margin of +1.1 per game was better than all but two teams, national champion Michigan and No. 13 Penn State.

But what makes that number all the more remarkable is where it stood the year before. In 2022, the Wildcats’ turnover margin was -1.4 per game, which was tied for 128th out of 131 teams. So they leaped a remarkable 125 spots in the national rankings.

Their jump of 2.5 turnovers per game – from -1.4 to +1.1 – was far and away the best improvement in the nation. No other team improved by more than 1.7 per contest. Over the course of the season, they went from -18 to +13, an astounding swing of 31.

The Wildcats went 6-2 in games where they had fewer turnovers than their opponent. It's not a coincidence that during their four-game winning streak to close the season, they had a 12-3 advantage in turnovers.

The Wildcats were 1-1 when they had the same number of giveaways, and 1-2 when they had more. Their win over Minnesota was the only time the Cats lost the TO battle but won the war – and it took a 21-point rally in the fourth quarter to do it.

Northwestern’s climb from the fourth-worst to the third-best team in the nation in turnover margin was critical to the Wildcats’ success. Football, for all its complex schemes and exhaustive game-planning, is often a simple game. If you make fewer mistakes than your opponent, chances are you will win. (In other news, water is wet.)

The Wildcats, with savvy sixth-year QB Ben Bryant running the show for most of the year, threw just eight interceptions last season. That was less than half of the 17 they threw the year before, when the five different Wildcat quarterbacks who took snaps threw 17 of them.