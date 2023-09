Safety Ty Hudkins announced his decommitment from Northwestern on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night to become the seventh player to leave the Class of 2024 since the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald in July.

Hudkins, who is the first Wildcat decommitment in more than a month, did not directly flip to another school but is instead deciding to reopen his recruitment. He took two unofficial visits to Michigan State earlier this spring, was offered by Purdue in June and by Tulane in July.