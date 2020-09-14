WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Harris is Northwestern's top outside linebacker

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

Northwestern doesn't see many athletes like Napoleon Harris.

He had the strength to bull-rush offensive tackles and the speed to run down wide receivers. He became a second-team all-conference pick at two different positions. He was even a role player off the bench for Northwestern's basketball team. He capped his career by becoming the Wildcats' first first-round draft choice in 19 years.

Now, Wildcat fans have voted the standout from Dixmoor (Ill.) Thornton Township as the best outside linebacker to wear Purple over the last 25 years.

Harris won 65.5% of the votes to claim the title over runner-up Nate Hall, with 17.2%. Harris's teammate, Kevin Bentley, was next with 13.8% of the ballots, while Chi Chi Ariguzo rounded out the tally with 3.4%.

It's hard to argue with the choice.

Harris produced some impressive numbers over the course of his career in Evanston. Despite starting just 29 of 45 career games, he finished his career with 334 tackles, ninth-most in Northwestern history. He made 23 tackles in a single game against Indiana in 1999, the fifth-highest total of all time. He also picked off four passes in his career.