Cats pick up second CB in as many days with commitment of Joshua Fussell

And more are on their way as the Wildcats continue to reel in new pledges from the 13 uncommitted prospects who visited last weekend.

Fussell is Northwestern's seventh commitment since Sunday and the sixth weekend official visitor to join the Wildcats' Class of 2023. The first five pledges were all offensive or defensive lineman; the last two have been corners.

On Thursday, the Wildcats picked up a verbal pledge from three-star cornerback Joshua Fussell . He is the second cornerback the program landed in as many days, following in the footsteps of Cole Shivers , who dropped his commitment on Wednesday.

Fussell, a 6-foot, 190-pounder from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, chose Northwestern over 16 other offers. His Power Five offers included Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

A top target of new Northwestern cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, Fussell picked up his offer from Northwestern in February and took an unofficial visit on March 12.

A 3.9 GPA student, Fussell told WildcatReport in March that academics and the defensive scheme were most important to him in the decision process.

"I’m looking for a place to develop me, a place with a good education, a certain play style and defense, and the right group of support around me to help me be successful," he said. "I look for a defense that plays press man and truly challenges the offense.. Along with some zone to make the QB make difficult reads."

Fussell had a standout 2021 season, with six interceptions and 41 tackles as Lakota West went 10-2 and made it to the regional final before losing to Cincinnati Moeller.

With the addition of Fussell, Northwestern's rapidly expanding 2023 class now has 13 members. The group's ranking has rocketed from 33rd to 11th in the nation over the last five days.