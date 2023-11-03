Northwestern arrives at Wrigley Field with an unexpected 4-4 record and a chance to put themselves in the driver's seat for a bowl berth. In their way are the 6-2 Iowa Hawkeyes, with one of the most fearsome defenses in the country. Iowa is one of four teams in the Big Ten West division with a 3-2 record, and still are one of the favorites to represent the West in Indianapolis. But, an abysmal offense has led to their announcement earlier this week that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return in 2024. This battle between Big Ten teams will take place in the Friendly Confines, the third game for the Wildcats at Wrigley Field in their history. While fans and players have enjoyed the unique atmosphere in the past, the Wildcats lost their past two games on Clark and Addison, in 2010 to Illinois and in 2021 to Purdue. Will Ferentz' future firing help or hurt the Hawkeyes? Can Northwestern win their first game at Wrigley? Here are our staff's predictions: ***** MORE ON THE GAME: Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa | Kilbane makes most of opportunities as a true freshman l Sullivan's patience paid off in breakout performance against Maryland | Press conference notes: Braun and NU prepare for stingy Iowa defense l The 3-2-1 after Week 10 *****



Matt Shelton (6-2)

When you miss two in a row, you lose the Mattress nickname. Northwestern fans will be hoping I make it three in a row, too, because I'm picking the Hawkeyes. Brendan Sullivan balled out last week, but the Iowa defense is a different animal. Expect the offense to look more like it did against Nebraska, or even the second half against the Terps. I don't expect a Brian Ferentz revenge game, either, and would even predict Iowa's touchdown to come from their defense or special teams. Maryland was an amazing performance, but I think it'll be a one-hit wonder for offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who has an uncanny ability to crack the Terrapins' shell. Fearless forecast: Iowa 13, Northwestern 6



Louie Vaccher (5-3)