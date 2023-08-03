@WildcatReport

Tracking Northwestern player movement since Fitzgerald firing
Coaching changes typically spur a lot of player movement. That's certainly been the case for Northwestern, which saw quite a few departures after 17-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10.
This is a running list of the players who have left or joined the program since Fitzgerald was fired due to the findings of a hazing investigation. The list includes both transfers into or out of the program, as well as both commitments and decommitments from the Class of 2024.
We will continue to update this list as players are added to or leave the program.
CURRENT COUNT
Transfers who left Northwestern: 5
Transfers coming to Northwestern: 0
2024 Decommitments: 6
2024 Commitments: 1
TRANSFERS WHO LEFT NU
Freshman LB Justin "Juice" Cryer
Cryer, a former three-star Class of 2023 prospect from Pattison (Tex.) Royal, entered the transfer portal on July 19. He committed to Florida State just five days later.
MORE: Cryer enters the transfer portal
Freshman LB Nigel Glover
Glover, a three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, was the first player to decide to transfer, entering the portal on July 17. He committed to Ohio State on Aug. 1.
MORE: Glover enters the transfer portal
Freshman TE Chico Holt
Holt, a Texan who was one of two four-stars in Northwestern's 2023 class, entered the portal on July 27.
MORE: Holt enters the transfer portal
Graduate S Jeremiah Lewis
Lewis spent just one year at Northwestern after transferring from Duke. He started all 12 games for the Wildcats in 2022 and entered the portal on July 25.
MORE: Lewis enters the transfer portal
Freshman OL Dylan Senda
Senda, a three-star incoming freshman from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child, was the first commitment of Northwestern's Class of 2023. He entered the portal on July 27 and committed to Auburn three days later.
MORE: Senda enters the transfer portal
CLASS OF 2024 DECOMMITMENTS
DB Jamir Benjamin
Benjamin, a former Stanford commitment, was the highest-ranked player in Northwestern's 2024 class. The high three-star corner decommitted on July 30 and committed to UCLA the next day.
MORE: Benjamin decommits from Northwestern
WR Brett Eskildsen
Eskildsen decommitted from Northwestern two days after Fitzgerald was fired, and just 20 days after he committed to the Wildcats. He committed to Iowa State on July 26.
MORE: Eskildsen decommits from Northwestern
DT Dillan Johnson
Johnson, who is also a three-time Illinois state heavyweight wrestling champion, decommitted two days after Fitzgerald's firing. He committed to Big Ten rival Wisconsin on July 29.
MORE: Johnson decommits from Northwestern
OL Payton Stewart
Stewart was one of two decommitments the day after Fitzgerald was fired. The three-star OL committed to Oregon State on July 22.
MORE: Northwestern loses two commits one day after Fitzgerald firing
OL Julius Tate
Tate, like Stewart, decommitted from Northwestern on July 11, one day after Fitzgerald was fired.
MORE: Northwestern loses two commits one day after Fitzgerald firing
QB Brendan Zurbrugg
Zurbrugg committed to Syracuse, but then flipped to Northwestern in late June. He picked up an offer from Oklahoma on July 18 but didn't officially flip to the Sooners until Aug. 1.
MORE: Zurbrugg flips from Northwestern to Oklahoma
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
WR Carson Grove
Grove was new interim coach David Braun's first offer, and he became his first commitment after a weekend visit.