WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: McManis is Northwestern's top cornerback

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

Northwestern prides itself on finding diamonds in the rough in recruiting. Sherrick McManis was like finding an emerald in a junkyard full of broken Heineken bottles.

It's not often that a player that wasn't even in the Rivals database when he was offered by Northwestern just two weeks before signing day winds up as a first-team All-Big Ten pick, a captain, a defensive MVP and an 11-year NFL veteran.

And now McManis can add the title of best Northwestern cornerback in 25 years to his resume. He ran away with what we thought would be a tight race, capturing 52.9, of the votes to beat out Chris Martin, who placed second with 19.6%. Nick VanHoose (13.7%), Harold Blackmon (7.8%) and Montre Hartage (3.9%) rounded out the field. There was one vote for Matthew Harris as a write-in candidate.

It was a unique path that landed McManis in Evanston. He failed to get noticed at Peoria (Ill.) Richwoods High School as a junior because, even though he started at running back and cornerback, the fullback got the lion's share of the carries in coach Doug Simper's belly option attack. As a senior, McManis moved to fullback and exploded, running for 1,690 yards and 24 touchdowns while playing eight different positions. He was named Player of the Year in 2005 by the Peoria Journal-Star

But because the other Big Ten schools had exhausted their scholarships by then, McManis was left holding the bag. His only offers were from Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois in late January of 2006 when the Wildcats called him with an offer.

This was one instance where Northwestern's slow-paced recruiting under former coach Randy Walker actually paid off for the Wildcats, as they still had scholarships to give late in the year. McManis quickly claimed the offer and committed.