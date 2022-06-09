 WildcatReport - Magee an intriguing addition to Northwestern's tight end room
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-09 08:04:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Magee an intriguing addition to Northwestern's tight end room

Camp Magee
Camp Magee (Instagram / campmagee7)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern's latest addition to its 2023 class may be the most intriguing one.

Three-star tight end Camp Magee is one of the most interesting commitments the Wildcats have landed in a 17-member class that is currently ranked third in the country by Rivals.

He's 6-foot-6 and can run, a matchup problem waiting to happen. He has long, flowing hair. He has a unique first name that's actually his middle name and may not be as cool as his real first name.

And, most importantly for Northwestern fans, he turned down the home-state University of Miami -- Tight End U -- to play for the Wildcats.

Get to know NU's newest Wildcat in this WildcatReport premium feature.

****

2023 CLASS: Commitments l Team Rankings l Official Visitors

OFFICIAL VISITOR COMMITMENTS: DT Tyler Gant l OL Jordan Knox l DT Dylan Roberts l DE Michael Kilbane l OL Alex Doost l CB Cole Shivers l CB Joshua Fussell l LB Justin Cryer l DE Mason Robinson l S Damon Walters l TE Camp Magee

****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}