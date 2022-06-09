Magee an intriguing addition to Northwestern's tight end room
Northwestern's latest addition to its 2023 class may be the most intriguing one.
Three-star tight end Camp Magee is one of the most interesting commitments the Wildcats have landed in a 17-member class that is currently ranked third in the country by Rivals.
He's 6-foot-6 and can run, a matchup problem waiting to happen. He has long, flowing hair. He has a unique first name that's actually his middle name and may not be as cool as his real first name.
And, most importantly for Northwestern fans, he turned down the home-state University of Miami -- Tight End U -- to play for the Wildcats.
Get to know NU's newest Wildcat in this WildcatReport premium feature.
