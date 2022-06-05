NU lands three-star Fla. TE Camp Magee during official visit
After the defensive side of the ball stole the show last month when Northwestern hosted official visitors, it was the offense's turn on the first weekend of June.
New tight ends coach Jeff Genyk didn't waste any time landing his first commitment. Three-star Florida native Camp Magee pulled the trigger during his official visit on Sunday and committed to the Wildcats.
Magee is the 17th member of a Northwestern class that was ranked fifth in the nation by Rivals before his commitment.
Rivals lists Magee as a wide receiver, but Northwestern plans to have the 6-foot-6 matchup nightmare play tight end in Evanston.
For a Northwestern passing offense that has been avert-your-eyes bad in two of the last three years, adding a weapon with Magee's combination of size, length and speed is a welcome sight.
Additionally, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's affinity for tight ends, and two-tight end sets, is well known. Magee adds a weapon that he will be able to utilize in trying to jump start a passing offense that finished 111th in the nation last season.
Magee, whose 18 other offers included Miami, is the seventh offensive player to announce his intentions to join Northwestern's Class of 2023, and the 11th since May 15. He's also the first tight end and first native of the Sunshine State to commit to NU this year.