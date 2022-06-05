NU lands three-star Fla. TE Camp Magee during official visit

After the defensive side of the ball stole the show last month when Northwestern hosted official visitors, it was the offense's turn on the first weekend of June.

New tight ends coach Jeff Genyk didn't waste any time landing his first commitment. Three-star Florida native Camp Magee pulled the trigger during his official visit on Sunday and committed to the Wildcats.

Magee is the 17th member of a Northwestern class that was ranked fifth in the nation by Rivals before his commitment.