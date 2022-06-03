Skill positions the focus of Northwestern's second official visit weekend

Northwestern feels the need, the need for speed.

Skill position players will be the focus of Northwestern's second official visit of the cycle this weekend.

The Wildcats will welcome six official visitors to Evanston, two who are already committed to the program and four more that they would like to see join their ranks. All four of the uncommitted prospects are skill position players -- a wide receiver, a running back, a tight end and a defensive back -- who would add some speed to a Class of 2023 that is currently ranked fifth in the nation by Rivals.

Northwestern's 2023 class already features four offensive and four defensive linemen, so the focus on skill positions is not surprising. Neither is the the fact that three of the four targets play offense, as 10 of the16 commitments already on board are defenders.

Ironically, the two commitments who will also be on campus are both big guys. They will look to add more talent to a class that has garnered some national attention and could wind up being the best of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's 16 years in Evanston.

Here is this weekend's guest list: