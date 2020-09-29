WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Campbell is Northwestern's top safety

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

We figured that this safety vote would be the most competitive of any position in this Best in 25 Years Series. We weren't disappointed.

We weren't disappointed in the outcome, either. The fans picked Ibraheim Campbell as the best Northwestern safety over the last quarter century.

Campbell, who played for the Wildcats from 2011-14, took 28.4% of the votes to claim the title in what was a heated battle. He edged out Hudhaifa Ismaeli (1994-96), who earned 20.9%, and Brad Phillips (2006-09), who finished with 17.9%.

Fans spread their votes out overall all seven candidates in this deep and talented position group. William Bennett (1992-95) got 11.9%, Godwin Igwebuike (2014-17) 10.4%, Brian Peters (2008-11) 7.5% and Eric Collier (1994-97) 3.0% to round out the field.

Northwestern has certainly had its share of standout safeties over the last couple of decades. And Campbell is a worthy king.

Maybe the most athletic player of them all, Campbell was a star running back at Philadelphia (Pa.) Chestnut Hill Academy. He chose Northwestern over Boston College and Stanford, telling WildcatReport back in 2009 that the deciding factor was the official visit he took to Evanston on Oct. 31. Despite watching the Wildcats lose to No. 12 Penn State, 34-13, he saw something in the way players battled through injuries, including losing starting quarterback Mike Kafka.

Talk about a glass-half-full guy.

"I really liked the players and coaches, and the message they were sending me about the program and where it's headed," said Campbell, who was one of NU's top targets in the 2010 recruiting class.



