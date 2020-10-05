WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Mark is Northwestern's top punt returner

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

We figured that this battle for the punt returner job would likely be the most hotly contested vote in this entire Best in 25 Years Series.

But we didn't know it would be THIS close.

Venric Mark edged Brian Musso by one vote to claim the title of the best Northwestern punt returner over the last quarter century. The two icons were neck-and-neck throughout the balloting, but Mark -- like he did on his two punt return touchdowns for the Wildcats -- used a burst of his legendary speed to get to the goal line in first place.

This was not only a race between the two best punt returners by a wide margin. It was also a contrast in styles.

Musso was quick, deceptive and elusive, an escape artist who was better than anyone at making the first man miss with a step to the side or a wiggle of his hips.. He never gave away where the ball was until it was directly on top of him, and then -- boom! -- he would throw out his hands at the last second, and there it was.

Mark, on the other hand, was a missile, a dangerous explosive device. Once he caught the ball, all he needed was a crack of daylight and he was off to the races. He had a burst that very few players anywhere could match, and he was a home-run threat every time he touched the pigskin.

Northwestern fans decided that Mark was the better of the two by the slightest of margins. No one can argue he is deserving of the honor. In case you forget, you can just look to the second deck of the West stands at Ryan Field, where his name is on the facing for being named a first-team All-America punt returner in 2012.

Northwestern doesn't get many electric playmakers like Mark, and he made an impact as a return man right away, handling both kickoff and punt return duties.