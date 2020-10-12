WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Vault is Northwestern's top kick returner

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

Like he did more often than any other kick returner in Northwestern history, Solomon Vault simply ran away from the competition.

Vault left no doubt by garnering 75.5% of the votes to claim the title of the best Northwestern kick returner over the last quarter century. Venric Mark, already the punt returner for our Best in 25 Years Series, finished a distant second with 20.4%. Stephen Simmons was third with 4.1%.

To put Vault's victory margin in perspective, only wide receiver D'Wayne Bates (85.7%) and middle linebacker Pat Fitzgerald (80%) won a larger percentage of the ballots at their respective positions than Vault.

Really, this result should come as no surprise. Fairly or not, we judge kick return men -- and return men, in general -- by touchdowns.

And no one in Northwestern or Big Ten history took more kicks to the house than No. 4.



