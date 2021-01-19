WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Fitz is Northwestern's top coach

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

We figured Pat Fitzgerald would win the title of best Northwestern coach over the last 25 years. But we thought that the race between him and Gary Barnett would be close. After all, Barnett was Fitzgerald's own coach and took the Purple to Pasadena in 1995 after one of the greatest turnaround jobs in college football history.

We were wrong. It really wasn't that close.

Fitzgerald captured just under 60% of the votes to win going away. Barnett finished well behind Fitz at 36.6%, while Randy Walker was a distant third with just 3.8%.

We're sure that recency bias played a role in the result, as did the controversial end of Barnett's tenure in Evanston. But those things just explain the margin of victory. There's really no quibbling with the choice.

Fitzgerald is Northwestern football. He arrived in Evanston as a freshman linebacker recruit in 1993. He played until 1996 and graduated in 1997. He returned as a linebackers coach in 2001 and got the head job in 2006.

So in the 25-year span of this series, Fitzgerald has been a player, assistant or head coach at NU for 21 one of them.

There are quite a few coaches over the years who, like Fitzgerald, are considered synonymous with their schools -- guys like Penn State's Joe Paterno, Ohio State's Woody Hayes and Florida State's Bobby Bowden. The difference with Fitz is that he also played for Northwestern and was one of the greatest to ever wear Purple.

Similarly, while there are quite a few coaches today who are coaching where they played -- in the Big Ten alone, there is Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Scott Frost at Nebraska and Paul Chryst at Wisconsin -- Fitzgerald is the only one of those who is the school's all-time wins leader as a coach.

The only current coach who can come close to matching Fitzgerald's feats as a player and coach is Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State. He's the Cowboys' all-time coaching wins leader and left as their all-time leading passer (he ranks fourth now). But Gundy isn't a College Hall of Famer or a two-time All-American player like Fitzgerald.



