WildcatReport - VOTE: Who was the best Northwestern punter over the last 25 years?

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

The last position player to be elected to the Best in 25 Years team is one that is often overlooked: the punter. All that's left after this is the head coach.

The punter plays a critical role on any team, and he becomes even more crucial to a great one. In a game of inches, the hidden yards that the punter nets can make the difference between a win and a loss, and, in the bigger picture, a trophy or second place.

And on bad teams, well, the punter gets a whole lot of practice.

Our two candidates both played for Northwestern Big Ten championship teams. Paul Burton was the punter for the 1995 Rose Bowl team and the 1996 co-champs, while JJ Standring booted for the 2000 team that shared the title.

How close are these two as punters? They both averaged exactly 41.4 yards per punt, tied for second-most in school history behind the legendary John Kidd.

Read about the careers of Burton and Standring below, and then vote for the punter you think was the best over the last 25 years on the WildcatReport Football Board. You'll find the link at the end of this story.



