WR Ricky Ahumaraeze worth the wait for Northwestern

Northwestern had to wait a little while for Ricky Ahumaraeze to make it official.

The three-star wide receiver from Liberty (Mo.) actually committed to the Wildcats on his official visit almost three weeks ago but didn't announce it until today. That's just fine with Northwestern, which added some much-needed size to its wide receiver corps.

The 6-foot-4 Ahumaraeze was one of four uncommitted official visitors the Wildcats hosted on June 3-5. He is the second one of that quartet to commit to the 2023 class, joining tight end Camp Magee.

Ahumaraeze is also the 19th member of Northwestern’s class, which is currently ranked eighth in the nation by Rivals.